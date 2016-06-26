Two People Chocked To Death In Lusaka’s Matero

Police have picked two bodies of people who died in a house after leaving the blazier on.
The two have only been identified as David and Florence aged between 26 and 28, respectively.
Police Assistant Spokesperson Rae Haamonga has since confirmed the incident to MUVI TV NEWS.
The incident occurred in Lusaka’s Matero.

