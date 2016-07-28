Girl dies after elephant throws stone in Morocco zoo

A seven-year-old girl has died after being hit by a stone thrown by an elephant from its enclosure at Rabat Zoo in Morocco.
The stone got past the elephant’s fence and a ditch separating the animal and visitors, the zoo.
The girl was taken to hospital and died within a few hours.
The zoo statement said the enclosure met international standards and said “this kind of accident is rare, unpredictable and unusual”.
