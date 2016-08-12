Presidential Ballot Papers For Ndola Central Constituency Vanish

Some presidential ballot papers for Ndola central constituency have gone missing.

This follows the disappearance of Chipulukusu polling station presiding officer Aaron Mpepo, whose whereabouts are not known.

Electoral observers and political parties have expressed concern at the development, and demand that Mr. Mpepo’s whereabouts be traced immediately.

And Ndola central returning officer Roy Kuseka has called for calm as officials try to find Mr. Mpepo.

