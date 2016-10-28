ACC Fight against Graft Doubted

The Anti-Corruption Commission-ACC-sincerity to fight graft in the country is being doubted.

Human rights advocate, Christopher Shabubala has charged that the commission has always been reactive rather than being proactive.

Mr. Shabubala further alleges that there is no doubt that ACC is being interfered by republican president making it toothless in most cases hence the need to scrutinize it so that it can perform its role in the nation.

