The Mast Newspapers Emerges As The Post Vanishes

By
Admin
-
1
375

A new newspaper publication called The Mast has been launched in Zambia, Seemingly replacing The Post newspapers.According to information obtained by Muvi TV from the National Archives of Zambia, The Mast is legally registered publications.
The Post Newspaper has been placed on liquidation.

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY