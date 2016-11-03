The Mast Newspapers Emerges As The Post Vanishes

A new newspaper publication called The Mast has been launched in Zambia, Seemingly replacing The Post newspapers.According to information obtained by Muvi TV from the National Archives of Zambia, The Mast is legally registered publications.
The Post Newspaper has been placed on liquidation.
A new newspaper publication called The Mast has been launched in Zambia, Seemingly replacing The Post newspapers.According to information obtained by Muvi TV from the National Archives of Zambia, The Mast is legally registered publications.
Merci pour cet article