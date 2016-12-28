28 Killed In Iraq

At least 28 people have died in the Iraq capital, Baghdad, in a double bombing claimed by so-called Islamic State.

The explosions happened one after another in the busy al-Sinak market.

More than 50 people were injured.

Police said a roadside bomb exploded near a car spare parts shop, then a suicide bomber detonated his device among the crowd that had gathered.

Baghdad has seen frequent attacks, often targeting Shia districts.

IS released a statement saying two of its militants had carried out the bombings wearing suicide vests.