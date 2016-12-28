At least 28 people have died in the Iraq capital, Baghdad, in a double bombing claimed by so-called Islamic State.
The explosions happened one after another in the busy al-Sinak market.
More than 50 people were injured.
Police said a roadside bomb exploded near a car spare parts shop, then a suicide bomber detonated his device among the crowd that had gathered.
Baghdad has seen frequent attacks, often targeting Shia districts.
IS released a statement saying two of its militants had carried out the bombings wearing suicide vests.
28 Killed In Iraq
