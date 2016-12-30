Airtime Dealers Concerned Over Hiked Airtime Price

Airtime dealers have charged that government’s decision to increase excise duty on phone airtime will has come at a wrong time.

Joe Musolekwa says the cos will add more pressure on the already high cost of living.

During the presentation of the 2017 national budget, finance minister Felix Mutati announced that the excise duty on mobile network airtime will be hiked from 15 percent to 17.5 percent.

Some mobile phone operators have already communicated this to their subscribers.

