Chipata House Constructed On Road Reserve Demolished

The Chipata Municipal Council has finally demolished a house built on a gazzeted road in Chipata’s Kapata area.Few months ago, MUVI TV reported that someone was developing a house on a road but the Council remained reluctant to comment.
And Director of Planning Taonga Namenda who was on site during demolition exercise had challenges in explaining the reason why the local authority gave someone a plot on the road.
