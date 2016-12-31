Chipata Vendors Moved

Street vendors in Chipata have received a New Year present from the Chipata Municipal Council through an eviction from the Kalindawalo road.

Council and State Police stormed the street around Zero Four Hours and burnt down the makeshift structures.

And the vendors have regretted voting for PF in the recent elections suggesting that the party was used deception when campaigning to vendors.

Meanwhile, there was some contradiction between Council and State Police on how to handle vendors as Council Police was using force while the state Police called for calm during the operation.