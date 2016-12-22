Chipenzi Condemns Decision By UPND Mps To Apologize In Parliament

Governance activist McDonald Chipenzi has accused parliament of attempting to curtail the right of people to demonstrate.

Mr. Chipenzi says the action by parliament to force UPND members of parliament to apologize for missing the presidential open speech is regrettable.

Mr. Chipenzi says it was not necessary for the opposition law makers to apologize.

Fifty four UPND Members of Parliament have apologized for having boycotted the official opening of parliament by President Edgar Lungu on September 30, 2016.

