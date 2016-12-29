Clergy Calls for Prayers

Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia – EFZ Eastern Province Chairperson Bishop Wedson Banda says Zambians should pray hard for peace and tranquility in the country.

Bishop Banda was speaking during the commemoration of Zambia as a Christian Nation in Chipata.

Local government Minister Vincent Mwale, Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu and Patrick Mwanawasa the Province Deputy PS were part of the congregants.

