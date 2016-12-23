Contractor Working On Solwezi’s Kyafukuma Market Shelter Abandons Project

A contractor working on a Kyafukuma market shelter in Solwezi has allegedly abandoned works after receiving a sum of K 100,000 payment from local authority.

This has saddened Kamalamba Ward

Councilor Edward Samwata who has called on the contractor to complete works as stipulated in the agreement.

He adds that it is not in order that huge sums of money can be spent on projects which do not see the light of day.