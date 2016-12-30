Copperbelt Province Minister Escapes Lynching in Ndola

Residents of Ndola’s Lubuto West have clashed with police in protest against the shooting of a truck driver by a named police officer.

Violent scenes gripped the road leading to Lubuto police post as hundreds of residents fought back with stones after being teargassed by police officers.

The violence erupted shortly after the burial of 38 year old Obed Nkhoma who was allegedly shot by a police officer following a case of malicious damage that was reported against him by a bar lady.

Meanwhile, Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo fled the violent scene after his efforts to calm the residents failed.

Mr. Lusambo jumped in his official vehicle after he was teargassed by police officers who were responding to the unruly residents.

