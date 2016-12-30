Ex-Cabinet PS Annie Sinyangwe Bail Hearing Date Set

The Lusaka magistrate court has set 17th January 2017 as date for hearing of the bail application by former cabinet permanent secretary Annie Sinyangwe.
Mrs. Sinyangwe is serving a 12 months jail sentence for willfully failing to comply with applicable procedure in awarding of the contract for the paving of a car park at cabinet office.
She has applied for bail pending appeal.
