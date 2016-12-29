Human Rights Commission Worried With Police Brutality

A Ndola police officer who allegedly shot dead a 38 year old truck driver has not yet been arrested.

The police officer from Lubuto Police Post, only identified as Banda, shot dead Obed Nkhoma acting on a report of malicious damage to property after he broke a glass in a bar.

The deceased’s family is surprised that the police officer is still moving freely despite committing the offence of murder.

Meanwhile, Human Rights Commission chairperson Mudford Mwandenga has disclosed that the commission will engage the police command to find a lasting solution to the brutality exhibited by men and women in uniform.

