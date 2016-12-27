KBF’S Call For Party Elections Personal-Fr Bwalya

Patriotic Front Deputy Spokesperson Father Frank Bwalya says Kelvin Bwalya Fube’s call for elections in the party is a personal opinion.

Father Bwalya says that the party will not be forced to have elections based on a call by a single member of the party.

He says that unlike public perception, the patriotic front respects the constitution of the party.

He was speaking to MUVI TV News.

Meanwhile, Father Bwalya claims that the PF party has information that some chiefs in Southern province are advising farmers against getting farming inputs from government.

