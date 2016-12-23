Labour Movement Condemns Labour Minister, Joyce Simukoko

The labour movement has joined in condemnation of Labour Minister, Joyce Simukoko for downplaying claims of racism Horse Shoe restaurant in Lusaka.

Judiciary and Allied Workers Union of Zambia – JAWUZ – President, Peter Mwale has since challenged Mrs. Simukoko to state whose interest she is serving.

And Member of the parliamentary committee on economic affairs Garry Nkombo has regretted the minister’s stance on the matter.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission has revealed cases of abuse of workers’ rights at Horse Shoe restaurant.

The Labour Minister is quoted as saying that her Ministry’s investigations revealed that there is no racism at Horse Shoe Restaurant in Lusaka contrary to media reports.

She further advised police to arrest the whistle blower Mika Mwambazi for allegedly alarming the nation.