Mucheleka Attributes Violence To Selective Application Of Public Order Act

Former Lubasenshi Member of Parliament Patrick Mucheleka has attributed the high levels of violence in the last genral elections to selective application of the public order act.

Mr. Mucheleka says the public order act in its current form is one piece of legislation that is not compatible with the country’s multi-party democracy dispensation.

He said this when he made a submission to the commission of inquiry on violence and the voting pattern in Lusaka.And a senior citizen Geoffrey Lungu also a victim of violence in the last elections has called on political leaders to embrace the culture of unity to stop the high levels of violence.

https://youtu.be/7ay1XbWBuS0