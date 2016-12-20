PF Violence Continues To Manifest As Punches Fly Among Themselves

Patriotic Front-PF violence has continued to manifest with rival camps in Eastern Province exchanging punches.

The punches of fury flew in Chipata just after the arrival of PF Secretary General Davies Mwila.

The cadres broke a gate at Eastern Comfort Lodge where the party had organized the meeting.

Police in riot gear was called to calm down the situation.

Eastern Province PF is divided with others calling for elections suggesting that all the Provincial committee members are merely appointed.

However, Mr. Mwila says there will be no elections in Eastern Province.