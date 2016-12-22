Two more officials of First Quantum Mining have been jointly charged with four other Key officers of the mining firm for failing to protect a whistle blower.
Gordon White and Leslie Milne together with four others have since pleaded not guilty to charges of taking a detrimental action against a whistle blower who reported corruption at the mining company to the Anti-Corruption Commission.
Two More FQM Bosses Sued For Failing To Protect A Whistle Blower
