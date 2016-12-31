Unprofessional Police Officers Blamed For Ndola Riots

Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo has attributed overzealousness by police officers as what triggered Friday afternoon’s riots in Lubuto west.

Mr. Lusambo who had to run away from irate residents has accused the men and women in uniform of fueling the confusion.

Mr. Lusambo, who is also Copperbelt Province minister has defended the residents over their actions and accused police officers who fired teargas canisters of being unprofessional.

The violence erupted soon after the burial of 38 year old Obed Nkhoma, who was allegedly shot by a police officer following a case of malicious damage that was reported against him by a bar lady.

Meanwhile, Mr. Lusambo says the police officer behind the shooting incident should be arrested and an inquiry opened in order for justice to prevail.

