Witness Fails to Link Five UPND Officials to Aggravated Robbery

A witness has failed to say anything against the five UPND officials who are charged with aggravated robbery.

Blesten Bombeki has told the court that he could not identify the attackers despite witnessing the scene.

He said the armed police officer who was in the company of Electoral Commission Zambia officials just watched the alleged attackers without reacting.

This is in a matter in which Obvious Mwaliteta and four others are accused of aggravated robbery in connection with theft of election material.

