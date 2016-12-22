Zambia, Zimbabwe Signs MoU For Easy Travel Of Tourists

Zambia and Zimbabwe have signed a memorandum of understanding to commence the KAZA UNIVISA for easy travel of tourists.The UNIVISA system will attract a five hundred kwacha fee and will be valid for thirty days.The initiative was first established as a pilot program in 2013 during the run up to the historic UNWTO Conference and it involves five countries namely Angola, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe and Zambia.
