17 Hospitalized After Consuming Anthrax Contaminated Beef

Seventeen people have been hospitalized in western province after they consumed meat of cattle suspected to have died from Anthrax.

Western Province Minister Nathaniel Mubukwanu has confirmed saying the disease outbreak has affected five districts of the province.

The Minister says the Department of Veterinary has since moved in to the affected areas to contain the outbreak.

On Tuesday 3rd January 2017, Muvi TV News carried a story where farmers of N’uma in Kalabo district called on government to quickly contain the anthrax outbreak before it spreads.