ACC Studying Malawi Maize Gate Export Scandal

The Anti-Corruption Commission-ACC-has confirmed receiving a petition from United Progressive Party-UPP-President, Saviour Chishimba regarding alleged corruption involving maize export to Malawi.

ACC Senior Corporate Affairs Officer, Jonathan Siame says the commission is studying the letter that the UPP leader has submitted.

Dr. Chishimba on Thursday officially reported to the Anti-Corruption Commission the alleged corruption in the exportation of 100 thousand metric tons of maize to Malawi.