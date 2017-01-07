Army Worms Blamed On Failed Agricultural Policies

An Environmental campaigner has blamed agriculture policy failure as the reason the country is facing the armyworms outbreak which have destroyed many fields across the country.

Robert Chimambo who is also a small scale farmer says if the ministry of agriculture had proper policies the country would not have experienced such kind of maize destruction.

He has further charged that technocrats at the ministry of agriculture are also to blame as they have allegedly failed to do the right thing.

Mr. Chimambo was speaking to MUVI TV News in Lusaka.