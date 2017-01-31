Bank ABC Workers Testify In Litebele Theft Case

A human capital manager at bank ABC has testified that murder suspect, Precious longwe litebele was dismissed from the bank following a disciplinary process.

39 year old Zingaani Ngoma has told Lusaka magistrate Nthandose Chabala that longwe was dismissed after she was found guilty of breaching the internal contract.

And 24 year old Pauline Mushibwe a bank teller has told the court that on 24th May, 2016 Precious gave her two general letter forms for the replenishment of the automated Teller machines.

She says the letters had two different amounts 250 Thousand Kwacha and 150 Thousand Kwacha totaling 400 Thousand which longwe requested for.

In this case longwe stands charged with theft by servant.