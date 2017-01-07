Chibebe Villagers Meet Their Houses Demolisher

Two months after their houses were demolished Chibebe villagers in Chibombo district have met the man behind the act.

15 families were thrown in the cold when their houses were demolished for allegedly being built on Mr. Kaira’s land.

The affected families are demanding to be compensated for the loss they suffered.

Efforts to speak to Mr. Kaira who toured demolished villagers houses with the escort of police officers from Kangwe police failed as he declined saying the meeting was private.