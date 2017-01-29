Corruptly Awarded Kasama Plots Revoked

Northern Province Permanent Secretary has with immediate effect canceled the offer of plots to civil servants in Kasama on grounds that they were corruptly awarded.
This is in a controversial land deal in which 81 civil servants are reported to have dubiously acquired 22 hectares of forest 47.
The 81 corrupt government officials have however not been named.
