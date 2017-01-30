Court Sets Trial Date in Traffic Police Beating Case

The Lusaka magistrate court has set February 7th, 2017 as date for commencement of trial in a matter in which a bus driver is accused of beating a traffic police officer.

Richard Mwila 31 of house number D 336 Mtendere compound had his case adjourned when it came up before Lusaka magistrate Faidess Hamaundu due to the witnesses’ busy schedule.

Mwila is on 6th December 2016 jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown alleged to have assaulted Constable Jacqueline Nguni a police officer during her execution of duty.

The alleged beating was captured on video that went viral on social media.