DEC Arrests 90 People for Various Offences Countrywide

The Drug Enforcement Commission has arrested 90 people countrywide for various offences.

The Commission in Central Province arrested and jointly charged Davy Sikaonga, 41, a Businessman of Luangwa Township in Kitwe, and Bernard Sinyenga, 43, a Driver of Lusaka’s John Laing compound for trafficking in loose cannabis weighing 860 kilograms.

Also arrested in Central Province is Kalala Lukwema, 39, a small-scale farmer of Kambono farm in Kapiri Mposhi for trafficking in loose cannabis weighing 32 kilograms.

In Eastern Province, the Commission arrested Paul Kazunga, 47, a small-scale farmer of Katopola Sido area in Chipata District for being in possession of one 1300 counterfeit US Dollar notes in 100 Dollar Bills.

In Lusaka Province, the Commission has arrested a woman of Chalala area for trafficking in cocaine.

Lorraine Tepa, 34, of Chalala area in Lusaka has been arrested for trafficking in 12 sachets of cocaine.

The suspect was arrested at a named hospital in Woodland’s Prospect Hill area as she was about to transact.