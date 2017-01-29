Ex-Government Workers Beseech President Lungu

Former Government Employees Association of Zambia has advised President Edgar Lungu to avoid turning a blind eye to the plight of retirees.
Association Chief Adviser, Njekwa Kwalombota, says president Lungu should be proactive in helping address their challenges.
Mr. Kwalombota said this during a peaceful procession to state house in pressing for retirees’ retirement packages.
