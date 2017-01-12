Ex-Sports Minister Namulambe Arrested For Assault

Former Mpongwe Minister of Sports, Gabriel Namulambe has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a man in Mpongwe district.

Mr. Namulambe is alleged to have occasioned actual bodily harm on 44 year old Reagan Ondhlo of Shaka Investment farm following a land dispute.

Copperbelt province police commissioner Charity Katanga has told Muvi TV News that Mr. Namulambe is on bond and will appear in court on Monday next week.

In November last year, Mr. Namulambe was arrested for criminal trespass, theft and calling a Mpongwe resident Yonane Mabotwe a witch.

