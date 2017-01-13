Family Of Zambian Man Who Died In USA Fail To Repatriate Remains

The family of the 38 year old Zambian man who died in unclear circumstances in America is still struggling to raise money to transport the remains back home.

The family has only up to Wednesday next week to raise the over ten thousand dollars needed to transport the body, or the funeral home in Iowa State will cremate it.

Jimmy Liwena was on 2nd January 2017 found dead on a street in Iowa, United States where he has been living since 2001.

Mother of the deceased Charity Liwena is appealing to well-wishers for financial support as government has indicated that it does not have money at the moment.

