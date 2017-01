Meanwhile, the fight against Stock borer and army worms across many parts of the country continues.

Elemen Mumba a small scale farmer of Kafue district is on the verge of losing his one hector maize field.

Mr. Mumba 64 says he has sprayed his field four types of pesticides but to no avail.

He was speaking when some government officials and Kafue UPND MP Milliam Chinyama visited his farm.