Fugitive DJ Arrested For Assaulting Kafue Woman In 2016

Police have arrested a DJ accused to have assaulted a 32-year-old woman of Kafue in 2016.

Chishimba Chibemba nicknamed Chichi aged 26 of Nangongwe compound in Kafue assaulted Nagad Saad at a drinking place called Gambinos on June 25, 2016.

The video of the incident went viral and attracted public outcry.

The accused person who has been on the run was apprehended from Madido area in Lusaka’s Chelstone after a tip off from members of the public.

He has been charged with Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm and will appear in court soon.

This is according to a statement issued to MUVI Tv by Police Spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo.