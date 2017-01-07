GOVT Admits Being Broke

Finance Minister, Felix Mutati has charged that government may find it difficult to finance the 2017-2018 national budget if revenue collection remains low.

Mr. Mutati says it is not easy to come up with a national budget because enough resources are required to meet the demands.

He says it is for this reason that government will relay much on toll gate fees.

Meanwhile, UPND Kafue Member of Parliament Milliam Chinyama who was part of toll gate tour in Kafue district has expressed gratitude over the toll gate stations in the area.