Govt Console Families of Mazhandu Bus Accident

Government has regretted the untimely loss of lives in the Kabwe-Kapiri-Mposhi road accident.

Vice President, Inonge Wina, says government is concerned that despite several measures to protect lives on roads the scourge has continued.

Mrs. Wina has conveyed government’s condolences to the bereaved families.

This is contained in a statement made available to Muvi TV News by Permanent Secretary, Administration, in the office of the Vice President Stephen Mwansa.