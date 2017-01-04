Govt Downplays Police Brutality Cases

Government has expressed ignorance over continued complaints of police brutality and unprofessional conduct.

Defence Minister Davis Chama who was answering a question directed at Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo shortly upon arrival from Mpulungu claimed they were not aware of such reports of brutality as they have both been out of Lusaka since 1st January 2017.

The duo further asked to be excused on the issue of police brutality as their media briefing was only in relation to their just ended tour in Mpulungu.