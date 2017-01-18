Kampyongo Denies Being Corrupt

Home affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has distanced himself from corruption allegations in the management of buses meant for youth empowerment under the Public Private Drivers Association of Zambia.

United Progressive People’s leader Saviour Chishimba has reported the association to the Anti-Corruption Commission, claiming there is gross corruption in the deal.

Dr. Chishimba has linked Mr. Kampyongo to the alleged corruption.

Mr. Kampyongo has denied any involvement in the operation of PPDAZ.