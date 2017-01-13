A businessman of Lusaka has failed to take over the land meant for the construction of a Skills Training Centre in Lusaka’s Emasdale area.
Mike Malala has failed to obtain an injunction stopping the youths from displacing him as a project Chief Executive Officer after funding the construction of a wall fence and contributing over 50 thousand kwacha towards the project.
Lusaka Businessman Loses Land For Construction Of Skills Training Centre
A businessman of Lusaka has failed to take over the land meant for the construction of a Skills Training Centre in Lusaka’s Emasdale area.