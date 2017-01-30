Lusaka Man Kills Girlfriend and Son

A woman and her one year eight months old baby boy of Lusaka’s Kaunda square stage two have been brutally murdered by her boyfriend.

The bodies of the two were found lying in a pool of blood in a bedroom at the woman’s parents’ house.

It is alleged that the boyfriend identified as Raphael Mumba followed the woman at her parents’ house where he committed the heinous act.

A MUVI TV News crew that rushed to the scene found shell shocked relatives and neighbors gathering at the house.

The boyfriend is said to have fled the scene and is still at large.