Lusaka Woman Stabs Boyfriend to Death

A 38 year old woman identified as Shabu Benos of Lusaka’s Ibex Hill has allegedly stabbed to death her 48 year old boyfriend.

Police Public Relations Officer, Esther Mwaata Katongo has confirmed the incident.

She has identified the deceased as Reeves Malambo.

Mrs. Katongo says the victim is alleged to have been stabbed during a fight which happened on 29th January, 2017 at about 23 hours.