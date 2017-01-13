Lusaka Woman Stripped Naked

A woman accused of being indecently dressed has been stripped naked by bus conductors at Kulima Tower Bus Station in Lusaka.
A video captured by an eye witness shows the woman being moved from one bus to another while some youths were pulling her dress.
Stupid and disgusting boys strip woman naked. Someone should intervene and arrest those fools for assault. It does’t help to look away like nothing happened. Women should be protected. What kind of government and women’s rights/ protection are we voting for? Do something and stop that crazy shit!
Disgusted