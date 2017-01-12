Mafunase, Chaiwe Banda Not Yet Committed To High Court

The Lusaka magistrate court is still awaiting for instructions to commit two murder suspects Mafunase Banda and Chaiwe Banda to the High Court for summary trial.
A public prosecutor has informed the court that the docket is still with the Director of Public Prosecutions for perusal.
This is in a matter in which Mafunase Banda and her sister Chaiwe are accused of murdering Mafunase’s daughter.

