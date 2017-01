Mealie meal prices in Lusaka have continued going up.

A check in some outlets, a 25 KG bag of mealie is selling between 80 Kwacha and 110 Kwacha.

Dealers in the commodity have attributed the high prices to the current harsh economic climate.

And Milers Association of Zambia President Andrew Chintala says discussion are underway with the ministry of agriculture on the price of mealie meal.