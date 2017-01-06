Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries Permanent Secretary, David Shamulenge has been implicated in a case where expired drugs are allegedly being used to immunise cattle in Eastern Province.
According to information obtained by Muvi TV News, Doctor Shamulenge has allowed veterinary staff to administer drugs reported to have expired in March 2016.
It is alleged that his failure to call back the expired drugs is meant to benefit his Non-governmental Organisation
Ministry Of Livestock Ps David Shamulenge Implicated In Use Of Expired Animal Drugs
Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries Permanent Secretary, David Shamulenge has been implicated in a case where expired drugs are allegedly being used to immunise cattle in Eastern Province.