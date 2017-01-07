Ndola Charcoal Traders Agree To Relocate

Charcoal traders have finally agreed to relocate to Tambalale market in order to pave way for the construction of permanent shops at Chifubu market.
The traders had refused to relocate fearing displacement and that the move had potential to ruin their businesses.
However, Chifubu Member of Parliament has informed the traders that they are not being displaced but relocated to a bigger market.
