Northern Province Police Officers In Maize Smuggling Scam

Police in Northern Province have been caught smuggling maize via Mpulungu -Mbala bordering towns.

Mpulungu District Commissioner, Dennis Sikazwe has revealed that the named officers will be punished after investigations are concluded.

On Monday, a lorry carrying two hundred and thirty four bags of maize was intercepted and has since been parked at Munjezi Zambia National Service Camp.

This is the second case of illegal and corrupt deal within two weeks at the bordering town of Mpulungu.

