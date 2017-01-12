Over K4 Million Kwacha Goes Missing At Judiciary

More than four million kwacha has gone missing from the Zambia Judiciary third-party accounts.
A report by the office of the Auditor General has revealed that four million seventy eight thousand kwacha is missing from third-party accounts maintained by the Subordinate and Industrial Relations Courts in Lusaka.
The funds are those paid by complainants and defendants for bail, child maintenance and other fees.

